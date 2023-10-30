J.T. Compher will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and New York Islanders meet at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Compher against the Islanders, we have lots of info to help.

J.T. Compher vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Compher Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Compher has averaged 18:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Compher has a goal in one of his nine games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Compher has a point in three of nine games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of nine games this year, Compher has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Compher has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Compher going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Compher Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 9 Games 2 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

