Jalen Duren and his Detroit Pistons teammates will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duren, in his most recent game, had 23 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in a 118-102 win over the Bulls.

Now let's examine Duren's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-114)

Over 15.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-132)

Looking to bet on one or more of Duren's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Thunder gave up 116.4 points per game last year, 19th in the league.

Allowing 46.6 rebounds per game last season, the Thunder were the worst in the NBA in that category.

The Thunder were the 19th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.9.

Giving up 12.9 made three-pointers per game last year, the Thunder were 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Duren vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 19 10 6 0 0 1 0 11/7/2022 21 7 4 0 0 3 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.