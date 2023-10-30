Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams has a tough matchup in Week 8 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are conceding the fifth-fewest passing yards in the league, 187.4 per game.

Williams' 12 targets have turned into to four grabs for 55 yards (and an average of 18.3 per game) and one score.

Williams vs. the Raiders

Williams vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games No player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have surrendered a TD pass to nine opposing players this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 187.4 passing yards the Raiders give up per outing makes them the fifth-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

So far this season, the Raiders have surrendered nine passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 19th among NFL defenses.

Lions Player Previews

Jameson Williams Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-111)

Williams Receiving Insights

In two games this season, Williams has not gone over on a receiving yards prop bet.

Williams has been targeted on 12 of his team's 256 passing attempts this season (4.7% target share).

He averages 4.6 yards per target this season (55 yards on 12 targets).

In one of three games this season, Williams has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has 4.8% of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

