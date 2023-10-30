Best Bets, Odds for the Lions vs. Raiders Monday Night Football Game – Week 8
Best bets are available for when the Detroit Lions (5-2) host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) at Ford Field on Monday, October 30, 2023.
When is Lions vs. Raiders?
- Game Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Lions winning by a considerably larger margin (16.4 points). Take the Lions.
- The Lions have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 77.5%.
- The Lions have won four of the five games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (80%).
- Detroit has played as a moneyline favorite of -345 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
- The Raiders have won one of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Las Vegas has played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and lost that game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Detroit (-7)
- The Lions have covered the spread in a game five times this season (5-2-0).
- Detroit has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
- The Raiders are 3-3-1 against the spread this year.
- Las Vegas is winless against the spread when it has played as 7-point underdogs or more (0-1-1).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (46.5)
- The two teams average a combined 5.6 fewer points per game, 40.9 (including the postseason), than this matchup's over/under of 46.5 points.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 44.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the over/under in this game.
- Four of the Lions' seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).
- The Raiders have hit the over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).
Amon-Ra St. Brown Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|6
|92.8
|3
Josh Jacobs Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|7
|49.6
|2
|30.7
|0
