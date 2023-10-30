The Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) visit the Detroit Lions (5-2) at Ford Field on Monday, October 30, 2023.

How to Watch Lions vs. Raiders

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN

Lions Insights

The Lions score 24.9 points per game, comparable to the 23 per matchup the Raiders surrender.

The Lions rack up 60.6 more yards per game (377) than the Raiders give up per contest (316.4).

This season, Detroit rushes for 10.6 fewer yards per game (118.4) than Las Vegas allows per outing (129).

The Lions have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Lions Home Performance

The Lions put up 31 points per game in home games (6.1 more than their overall average), and concede 22.3 at home (0.7 more than overall).

The Lions accumulate 384.3 yards per game at home (7.3 more than their overall average), and concede 306 at home (10.9 less than overall).

At home, Detroit accumulates 259 passing yards per game and concedes 231. That's more than it gains overall (258.6), and less than it allows (240.6).

The Lions' average yards rushing at home (125.3) is higher than their overall average (118.4). And their average yards conceded at home (75) is lower than overall (76.3).

The Lions' offensive third-down percentage in home games (40%) is lower than their overall average (40.4%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (40%) is higher than overall (35%).

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 Carolina W 42-24 FOX 10/15/2023 at Tampa Bay W 20-6 FOX 10/22/2023 at Baltimore L 38-6 FOX 10/30/2023 Las Vegas - ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 11/19/2023 Chicago - FOX 11/23/2023 Green Bay - FOX

