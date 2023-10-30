Can we anticipate Moritz Seider lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings play the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Seider stats and insights

Seider has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.

Seider has picked up five assists on the power play.

Seider averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents twice while averaging 23.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

