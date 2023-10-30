The Detroit Pistons (0-1), on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Paycom Center, play the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSDET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Pistons vs. Thunder Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pistons Games

Pistons Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists last year, shooting 41.6% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Killian Hayes posted 10.3 points, 2.9 boards and 6.2 assists last year. Defensively, he delivered 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren collected 9.1 points last season, plus 1.1 assists and 8.9 rebounds.

Isaiah Stewart's stats last season were 11.3 points, 8.0 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.2% from the field and 32.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Alec Burks averaged 12.8 points, 2.2 assists and 3.1 boards.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 31.4 points, 4.8 boards and 5.5 assists last year. He also sank 51.0% of his shots from the field.

Josh Giddey averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He drained 48.2% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per contest.

Jalen Williams collected 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He sank 52.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per contest.

Luguentz Dort recorded 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He drained 38.8% of his shots from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Isaiah Joe collected 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He made 44.1% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs. Thunder Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Thunder Pistons 117.5 Points Avg. 110.3 116.4 Points Allowed Avg. 118.5 46.5% Field Goal % 45.4% 35.6% Three Point % 35.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.