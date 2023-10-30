Having lost three straight, the Detroit Red Wings visit the New York Islanders on Monday, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN is the place to tune in to watch the Islanders and the Red Wings take the ice.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Red Wings vs Islanders Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 28 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 24th in the NHL.

The Red Wings are the NHL's highest scorers, with 36 goals (four per game).

On the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 25 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 9 4 11 15 4 8 53.5% Alex DeBrincat 9 9 4 13 8 7 0% Shayne Gostisbehere 9 3 6 9 6 1 - Moritz Seider 9 1 7 8 4 4 - Joe Veleno 9 5 1 6 1 3 55.1%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have conceded 19 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Islanders' 18 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.

Defensively, the Islanders have given up 17 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 18 goals during that time.

Islanders Key Players