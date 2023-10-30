Red Wings vs. Islanders: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 30
Monday's NHL matchup between the New York Islanders (4-2-1) and the Detroit Red Wings (5-3-1) at UBS Arena sees the Islanders as home favorites (-155 moneyline odds to win) against the Red Wings (+125). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Red Wings vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Red Wings vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Islanders Moneyline
|Red Wings Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-155
|+125
|6
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Red Wings vs. Islanders Betting Trends
- New York and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 6 goals two times this season (in seven games).
- The Islanders won all four games when they were favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Red Wings have been listed as the underdog seven times this season, and upset their opponent four times.
- New York has had moneyline odds of -155 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.
- Detroit is 1-2 when it is the underdog by +125 or longer on the moneyline.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.