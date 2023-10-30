Top Player Prop Bets for Red Wings vs. Islanders on October 30, 2023
Kyle Palmieri and Dylan Larkin are two of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Islanders and the Detroit Red Wings square off at UBS Arena on Monday (opening faceoff at 7:30 PM ET).
Red Wings vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Red Wings vs. Islanders Additional Info
|Islanders vs. Red Wings Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs. Red Wings Prediction
|Islanders vs. Red Wings Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Dylan Larkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Larkin has collected four goals and 11 assists in nine games for Detroit, good for 15 points.
Larkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 24
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 22
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Senators
|Oct. 21
|1
|2
|3
|3
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Alex DeBrincat is one of the impact players on offense for Detroit with 13 total points (1.4 per game), with nine goals and four assists in nine games.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 22
|3
|1
|4
|5
|at Senators
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
Shayne Gostisbehere Props
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Detroit's Shayne Gostisbehere is among the leading scorers on the team with nine total points (three goals and six assists).
Gostisbehere Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 24
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 22
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Senators
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|1
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Kyle Palmieri Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Palmieri is one of New York's leading contributors (seven total points), having amassed three goals and four assists.
Palmieri Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Sabres
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 20
|0
|2
|2
|3
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Noah Dobson has seven points (1.0 per game), scoring two goals and adding five assists.
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Sabres
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 20
|0
|1
|1
|3
