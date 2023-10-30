For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Islanders on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, is Shayne Gostisbehere a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Gostisbehere stats and insights

  • Gostisbehere has scored in three of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.
  • Gostisbehere's shooting percentage is 20%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 23.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

