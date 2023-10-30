The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) take on the Detroit Pistons (2-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSDET.

Pistons vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSDET

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Pistons vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 110 - Pistons 107

Pistons vs Thunder Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 5.5)

Pistons (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-3.4)

Thunder (-3.4) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Under (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 216.5

Pistons Performance Insights

It was rough sledding for the Pistons last year, who scored just 110.3 points per game (second-worst in NBA) and ceded 118.5 points per contest (fourth-worst).

Detroit pulled down 42.4 boards per game (20th-ranked in NBA) last year, while allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest (22nd-ranked).

The Pistons didn't post many dimes last year, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA with 23.0 assists per contest.

Detroit committed 14.5 turnovers per game (25th-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 12.9 turnovers per contest (19th-ranked).

The Pistons drained 11.4 three-pointers per game (20th-ranked in NBA) last season, while sporting a 35.1% three-point percentage (22nd-ranked).

