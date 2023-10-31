Which team is going to emerge victorious on Tuesday, October 31, when the Northern Illinois Huskies and Central Michigan Chippewas go head to head at 7:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Huskies. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (45.5) Northern Illinois 27, Central Michigan 21

Central Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 36.4% chance of a victory for the Chippewas.

The Chippewas are 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season, Central Michigan is 2-1 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Chippewas' eight games with a set total.

The average point total for Central Michigan this year is 1.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Northern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Huskies have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

Against the spread, the Huskies are 4-4-0 this year.

Northern Illinois has yet to cover the spread when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites (0-2).

Out of eight Huskies games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

Northern Illinois games average 48.1 total points per game this season, 2.6 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Chippewas vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Illinois 24.3 21.3 17.0 15.5 31.5 27.0 Central Michigan 22.0 29.8 29.3 25.0 17.6 32.6

