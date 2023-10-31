The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-4) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4) on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in a MAC battle.

On offense, Northern Illinois ranks 91st in the FBS with 24.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 42nd in points allowed (312.8 points allowed per contest). With 325.1 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Central Michigan ranks 108th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 91st, surrendering 395.0 total yards per contest.

Below in this story, we'll provide all the details you need to know about how to see this game on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Key Statistics

Central Michigan Northern Illinois 325.1 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.5 (103rd) 395.0 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.8 (18th) 136.8 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.3 (68th) 188.4 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.3 (109th) 10 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (33rd) 4 (129th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (54th)

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer leads Central Michigan with 1,221 yards on 115-of-197 passing with five touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 223 rushing yards (27.9 ypg) on 70 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Myles Bailey, has carried the ball 86 times for 358 yards (44.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Marion Lukes has collected 252 yards (on 72 attempts) with two touchdowns, while also catching 23 passes for 228 yards.

Jesse Prewitt III's 379 receiving yards (47.4 yards per game) are a team high. He has 26 receptions on 37 targets with four touchdowns.

Chris Parker has caught 17 passes and compiled 270 receiving yards (33.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Tyson Davis' 20 receptions (on 30 targets) have netted him 251 yards (31.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has racked up 1,360 yards (170.0 ypg) on 118-of-203 passing with six touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Antario Brown has 674 rushing yards on 115 carries with six touchdowns.

Gavin Williams has racked up 277 yards on 55 carries, scoring three times.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has hauled in 20 receptions for 313 yards (39.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Grayson Barnes has put together a 255-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 14 passes on 23 targets.

Trayvon Rudolph's 25 receptions have yielded 212 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Northern Illinois or Central Michigan gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.