The New York Knicks (1-2) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) as only 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and MSG.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT and MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Knicks 113 - Cavaliers 107

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

  • Pick ATS: Knicks (- 2.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-6.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (214.5)
  • Computer Predicted Total: 219.8

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Performance Insights

  • Offensively, the Knicks were the 11th-ranked squad in the league (116 points per game) last season. Defensively, they were 12th (113.1 points conceded per game).
  • Last year, New York was second-best in the league in rebounds (46.6 per game) and seventh in rebounds allowed (42).
  • With 22.9 assists per game, the Knicks were third-worst in the NBA last year.
  • Last season, New York was third-best in the league in turnovers committed (12 per game) but fifth-worst in turnovers forced (12).
  • Beyond the arc, the Knicks were 11th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.6) last season. They were 19th in 3-point percentage at 35.4%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

  • The Cavaliers owned a top-five defense last season, ranking best in the league with 106.9 points allowed per game. On offense, they ranked 25th with 112.3 points scored per contest.
  • Cleveland ranked second-best in the NBA by allowing only 41.2 rebounds per game. It ranked 25th in the league by grabbing 41.1 boards per contest.
  • The Cavaliers delivered 24.9 assists per game, which ranked them 19th in the NBA.
  • Cleveland played well in terms of turnovers, as it ranked fourth-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.4 per game) and fourth-best in forced turnovers (14.7 per contest).
  • The Cavaliers drained 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th-ranked in NBA) last year, while putting up a 36.7% three-point percentage (11th-ranked).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.