MAC teams are in action for four games in Week 10 of the 2023 college football season. Some of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone wagers, according to our computer model, include taking Bowling Green -5.5 against Ball State as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Kent State vs. Akron matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on all MAC games with BetMGM!

Best Week 10 MAC Spread Bets

Pick: Bowling Green -5.5 vs. Ball State

Matchup: Ball State Cardinals at Bowling Green Falcons

Ball State Cardinals at Bowling Green Falcons Projected Favorite & Spread: Bowling Green by 19.4 points

Bowling Green by 19.4 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 1

November 1 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Akron -3.5 vs. Kent State

Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Akron Zips

Kent State Golden Flashes at Akron Zips Projected Favorite & Spread: Akron by 5.8 points

Akron by 5.8 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 1

November 1 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Buffalo +15.5 vs. Toledo

Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Toledo Rockets

Buffalo Bulls at Toledo Rockets Projected Favorite & Spread: Toledo by 13.5 points

Toledo by 13.5 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 31

October 31 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Make your MAC spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 10 MAC Total Bets

Over 38.5 - Kent State vs. Akron

Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Akron Zips

Kent State Golden Flashes at Akron Zips Projected Total: 44.9 points

44.9 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 1

November 1 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Over 39.5 - Ball State vs. Bowling Green

Matchup: Ball State Cardinals at Bowling Green Falcons

Ball State Cardinals at Bowling Green Falcons Projected Total: 45.3 points

45.3 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 1

November 1 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 44.5 - Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan

Matchup: Northern Illinois Huskies at Central Michigan Chippewas

Northern Illinois Huskies at Central Michigan Chippewas Projected Total: 47.6 points

47.6 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 31

October 31 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 10 MAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Toledo 7-1 (4-0 MAC) 34.9 / 20.1 441.6 / 332.5 Miami (OH) 7-2 (4-1 MAC) 29.8 / 19.0 357.6 / 334.8 Buffalo 3-5 (3-1 MAC) 25.9 / 28.9 324.0 / 390.1 Northern Illinois 4-4 (3-1 MAC) 24.3 / 21.3 343.5 / 312.8 Ohio 6-3 (3-2 MAC) 21.8 / 15.7 350.6 / 263.0 Bowling Green 4-4 (2-2 MAC) 22.3 / 25.0 301.6 / 330.5 Central Michigan 4-4 (2-2 MAC) 22.0 / 29.8 325.1 / 395.0 Eastern Michigan 4-5 (2-3 MAC) 18.6 / 22.3 260.7 / 381.4 Western Michigan 3-6 (2-3 MAC) 26.2 / 32.8 380.7 / 395.2 Ball State 2-6 (1-3 MAC) 16.1 / 29.0 295.0 / 360.5 Akron 1-7 (0-4 MAC) 15.4 / 29.4 279.0 / 342.0 Kent State 1-7 (0-4 MAC) 12.5 / 33.0 259.9 / 375.5

Watch MAC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.