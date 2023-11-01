Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big of a fan you are of Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions! Show off our team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, cap, or other apparel. Keep reading to learn more.

Head to Fanatics to buy all your Amon-Ra St. Brown and Lions jerseys and other gear!

Amon-Ra St. Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 87 65 821 311 4 12.6

Watch the Lions in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

St. Brown Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 9 6 71 1 Week 2 Seahawks 7 6 102 0 Week 3 Falcons 12 9 102 0 Week 4 @Packers 7 5 56 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 15 12 124 1 Week 7 @Ravens 19 13 102 0 Week 8 Raiders 9 6 108 0 Week 10 @Chargers 9 8 156 1

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Amon-Ra St. Brown's Next Game

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Bears -7.5

Bears -7.5 Over/Under: 48 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes