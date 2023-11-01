Where to Get Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big of a fan you are of Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions!
Amon-Ra St. Brown 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|87
|65
|821
|311
|4
|12.6
St. Brown Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|9
|6
|71
|1
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|7
|6
|102
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|12
|9
|102
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|7
|5
|56
|1
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|15
|12
|124
|1
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|19
|13
|102
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|9
|6
|108
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|9
|8
|156
|1
Amon-Ra St. Brown's Next Game
- Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Favorite: Bears -7.5
- Over/Under: 48 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
