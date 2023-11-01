Central Michigan (3-5) will resume its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Creighton Bluejays.

Upcoming Central Michigan games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Creighton A 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Davenport H 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Detroit Mercy H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Loyola Chicago A 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Buffalo H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Ball State A 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Eastern Michigan A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Kent State H 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Ohio A 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Toledo H 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Miami (OH) H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Western Michigan A 1:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Northern Illinois H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Bowling Green A 5:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Akron A 7:00 PM

Central Michigan's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Creighton Bluejays
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: CHI Health Center Omaha
  • Broadcast: Fox Sports 2

Top Central Michigan players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Anthony Pritchard 8 13.5 5.3 5.0 2.1 0.1 48.4% (44-91) 38.9% (7-18)
Brian Taylor 8 11.4 6.3 0.8 1.0 0.5 42.7% (32-75) 33.3% (9-27)
Markus Harding 6 11.7 4.5 1.5 0.2 1.0 59.5% (25-42) 54.5% (6-11)
Paul McMillan IV 8 6.8 1.4 0.9 0.4 0.0 39.6% (21-53) 25.0% (4-16)
Jemal Davis 8 5.9 2.1 0.8 1.3 0.1 42.1% (16-38) 35.7% (5-14)

