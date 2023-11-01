With a record of 1-5, the Central Michigan Chippewas' women's hoops squad's next game is at the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to catch the Central Michigan Chippewas in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Central Michigan games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Oakland A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Michigan State A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 North Dakota State A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Bowling Green H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Buffalo H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Akron A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Eastern Michigan A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Ball State H 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Northern Illinois A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Chicago State A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Ohio H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Western Michigan H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Miami (OH) A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Kent State A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Toledo H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Central Michigan's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Oakland Golden Grizzlies
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Athletics Center O'rena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Central Michigan's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Central Michigan players

Shop for Central Michigan gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Madisen Wardell 6 12.5 5.5 0.8 0.5 0.2 39.0% (30-77) 25.0% (6-24)
Tamara Ortiz 5 10.8 1.4 2.4 1.0 0.0 40.0% (22-55) 32.0% (8-25)
Nadege Jean 6 8.7 4.8 1.0 0.7 1.0 52.6% (20-38) -
Rochelle Norris 6 7.7 7.8 0.3 1.0 1.7 39.1% (18-46) -
Tiana Timpe 6 6.5 1.0 1.5 0.5 0.2 31.0% (13-42) 29.7% (11-37)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.