Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jayden Stone 7 21.1 6.3 2.4 1.4 0.0 Marcus Tankersley 7 12.9 3.4 1.6 0.9 0.0 Edoardo Del Cadia 7 10.6 6.3 2.6 0.9 0.6 Donovann Toatley 4 8.3 1.8 2.3 1.3 0.0 Trenton Johnson 5 5.0 1.6 1.6 0.2 0.2 Oton Jankovic 4 4.5 2.8 0.8 0.3 0.5 Abdullah Olajuwon 7 2.3 3.6 0.7 0.9 0.9 Tyree Davis 7 1.7 1.1 0.3 0.3 0.3 Jamail Pink 3 2.7 1.0 0.7 0.3 0.0 Mak Manciel 6 0.8 1.8 0.3 0.8 0.0

Detroit Mercy season stats

Detroit Mercy is winless this season (0-7).

The Titans are 0-2 at home and 0-5 on the road this year.

This season, versus D1 opponents, Detroit Mercy is winless.

This season, the Titans haven't played a single game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Detroit Mercy's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 squads.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Detroit Mercy games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Cleveland State A 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Ball State H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Northwestern A 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Loyola Marymount A 10:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Central Michigan A 7:00 PM

