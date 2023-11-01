Detroit Mercy (0-9) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Northwestern Wildcats.

Upcoming Detroit Mercy games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Northwestern A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Loyola Marymount A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Central Michigan A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 23 NC State A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 IUPUI A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Purdue Fort Wayne A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Green Bay H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Milwaukee H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Northern Kentucky H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Robert Morris A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Youngstown State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Milwaukee A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Green Bay A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Cleveland State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Robert Morris H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Detroit Mercy's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Northwestern Wildcats
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Welsh-Ryan Arena
  • Broadcast: B1G+

Top Detroit Mercy players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jayden Stone 9 21.3 6.6 2.3 1.8 0.1 42.5% (68-160) 33.8% (26-77)
Marcus Tankersley 9 11.9 4.0 1.2 0.8 0.0 44.1% (41-93) 33.3% (4-12)
Edoardo Del Cadia 9 9.9 6.4 2.8 0.8 0.6 51.6% (33-64) 30.0% (3-10)
Donovann Toatley 6 9.3 2.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 36.1% (22-61) 32.3% (10-31)
Trenton Johnson 6 4.2 1.3 1.3 0.2 0.2 50.0% (11-22) 22.2% (2-9)

