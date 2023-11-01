Buy Tickets for Detroit Pistons NBA Games
On Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Pistons (2-19) and Cade Cunningham, who is averaging 22.0 points per game, continue their 2023-24 campaign when they play on the road against the Orlando Magic.
Upcoming Detroit games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Fri, Dec 8
|Magic
|A
|7:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 11
|Pacers
|H
|7:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 13
|76ers
|H
|7:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 15
|76ers
|A
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Bucks
|A
|6:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 18
|Hawks
|A
|7:30 PM
|Thu, Dec 21
|Jazz
|H
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 23
|Nets
|A
|7:30 PM
|Tue, Dec 26
|Nets
|H
|7:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 28
|Celtics
|A
|7:30 PM
Detroit's next matchup information
- Opponent: Orlando Magic
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Amway Center
- Broadcast: BSFL, BSDET
- Favorite: Orlando -10.5
- Total: 229.5 points
Top Detroit players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Cade Cunningham
|21
|22.0
|3.9
|7.4
|1.0
|0.2
|41.6% (171-411)
|34.4% (43-125)
|Isaiah Stewart
|21
|11.0
|7.1
|1.4
|0.3
|0.7
|44.8% (86-192)
|36.9% (31-84)
|Ausar Thompson
|21
|10.4
|8.9
|2.5
|1.0
|1.4
|45.7% (91-199)
|14.6% (6-41)
|Jaden Ivey
|17
|11.4
|2.7
|2.9
|0.8
|0.5
|49.6% (69-139)
|34.6% (18-52)
|Killian Hayes
|20
|9.7
|2.9
|4.3
|1.2
|0.7
|42.5% (77-181)
|32.1% (18-56)
