The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-5) will be on the road against the the Lindenwood (MO) Lions on Thursday, December 7 (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign rolls on.

Upcoming Eastern Michigan games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Lindenwood (MO) A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 9 Southern Indiana A 2:00 PM
Fri, Dec 15 IUPUI A 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Saginaw Valley H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Northern Illinois A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Toledo H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Bowling Green A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Central Michigan H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Miami (OH) H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Ohio A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Kent State A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Ball State H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Western Michigan H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Buffalo A 6:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Akron H 7:00 PM

Eastern Michigan's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Lindenwood (MO) Lions
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hyland Performance Arena

Top Eastern Michigan players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Zaniya Nelson 6 10.5 5.5 0.7 1.5 0.8 40.3% (25-62) 20.0% (3-15)
Cali Denson 6 9.3 2.0 1.7 0.8 0.2 34.9% (22-63) 26.9% (7-26)
Olivia Smith 6 8.5 1.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 39.5% (17-43) 40.9% (9-22)
Tayra Eke 6 8.2 6.7 1.2 0.8 2.2 46.5% (20-43) -
Lachelle Austin 5 7.2 2.4 2.2 1.0 0.0 28.3% (13-46) 13.3% (2-15)

