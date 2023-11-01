Where to Get Jared Goff Lions Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
When you're rooting for Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions during their next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Find out more details, along with Goff's recent numbers and trends, below.
Jared Goff 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|223
|326
|68.4%
|2,507
|14
|5
|7.7
|21
|11
|2
Goff Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|22
|35
|253
|1
|0
|5
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|28
|35
|323
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|22
|33
|243
|1
|1
|5
|3
|1
|Week 4
|@Packers
|19
|28
|210
|1
|1
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|20
|28
|236
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|30
|44
|353
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|33
|53
|284
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|26
|37
|272
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|23
|33
|333
|2
|0
|3
|-2
|0
Jared Goff's Next Game
- Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Favorite: Bears -7.5
- Over/Under: 48 points
