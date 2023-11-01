The Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Los Angeles Clippers (3-1) on November 1, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Clippers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Lakers vs Clippers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers made 48.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Clippers allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

The Lakers went 33-16 when they shot higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Clippers ranked 16th in rebounding in the NBA. The Lakers finished sixth.

Last year, the Lakers recorded 117.2 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 113.1 the Clippers allowed.

The Lakers went 34-16 last season when they scored more than 113.1 points.

Clippers Stats Insights

The Clippers shot at a 47.7% clip from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Lakers averaged.

The Clippers went 32-16 when they shot better than 46.9% from the field.

The Clippers were the 16th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Lakers finished 18th.

The Clippers put up an average of 113.6 points per game last year, only three fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers gave up.

The Clippers went 26-4 when they scored more than 116.6 points last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers averaged 117 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.3 fewer points than they averaged in road games (117.3).

In 2022-23, the Lakers ceded 113.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 119.4.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Lakers performed better when playing at home last season, draining 11.2 threes per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage away from home.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Clippers Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Clippers scored 112.7 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 114.4.

The Clippers gave up 110.6 points per game at home last season, and 115.6 away.

The Clippers made fewer 3-pointers at home (12.6 per game) than away (12.8) last season. However, they had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.3%) than away (37.9%).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Rui Hachimura Out Eye Jarred Vanderbilt Out Heel Jalen Hood-Schifino Out Knee Cameron Reddish Questionable Foot Gabe Vincent Questionable Knee

Clippers Injuries