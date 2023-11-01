The Michigan State Spartans (4-4) will next be in action on the road against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, on Sunday, December 10 at 6:30 PM ET.

Upcoming Michigan State games

Michigan State's next matchup information

Opponent: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska Cornhuskers Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena Broadcast: BTN

Top Michigan State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Tyson Walker 7 20.7 3.0 2.1 1.4 0.1 48.7% (58-119) 32.4% (11-34) A.J Hoggard 8 10.1 3.3 4.5 0.8 0.1 36.5% (27-74) 21.1% (4-19) Jaden 8 9.6 5.1 1.1 1.4 0.4 39.7% (31-78) 27.3% (9-33) Malik Hall 8 8.9 5.3 2.3 0.6 0.4 47.4% (27-57) 16.7% (3-18) Tre Holloman 8 5.5 0.8 3.1 0.5 0.0 43.2% (16-37) 45.0% (9-20)

