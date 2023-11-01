With a record of 7-1, the Michigan State Spartans' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at home versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Michigan State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Nebraska H 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Central Michigan H 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Richmond N 9:15 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Penn State A 4:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Iowa A 9:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Maryland H 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Northwestern H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Minnesota A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Purdue H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Michigan H 12:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Rutgers A 7:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Minnesota H 6:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Indiana A 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Ohio State H 4:00 PM
Sun, Feb 18 Michigan A 12:00 PM

Michigan State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Nebraska Cornhuskers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Top Michigan State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Moira Joiner 8 14.9 4.5 1.9 0.8 0.3 54.7% (47-86) 43.9% (18-41)
DeeDee Hagemann 8 14.9 2.6 4.6 1.3 0.0 57.7% (41-71) 55.2% (16-29)
Julia Ayrault 8 12.8 6.8 2.6 1.5 3.0 52.8% (38-72) 33.3% (6-18)
Abbey Kimball 8 10.8 2.1 2.0 1.5 0.0 47.7% (31-65) 43.6% (17-39)
Tory Ozment 8 9.8 4.6 2.6 1.6 0.1 62.8% (27-43) 50.0% (8-16)

