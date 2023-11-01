Just because you're relaxing in your recliner watching the Michigan game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Wolverines with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Michigan team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Dug McDaniel 7 18.4 3.4 5.6 1.3 0.0 Olivier Nkamhoua 7 17.6 7.3 3.1 0.6 0.4 Terrance Williams II 7 11.3 4.9 1.1 1.0 0.4 Nimari Burnett 7 9.6 5.0 2.1 0.9 0.6 Will Tschetter 7 8.1 1.6 1.1 0.3 0.0 Tarris Reed, Jr. 7 7.7 7.0 0.6 0.7 1.6 Tray Jackson 7 6.3 3.3 0.6 0.3 0.7 Youssef Khayat 4 2.8 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 George Washington III 7 0.7 0.1 0.4 0.0 0.1 Cooper Smith 3 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0

Michigan season stats

Michigan has put together a 4-3 record on the season so far.

The Wolverines are 2-1 at home, 1-0 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Against the St. John's Red Storm on November 13, Michigan notched its signature win of the season, which was an 89-73 road victory.

The Wolverines have had no games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

Of Michigan's 23 remaining games, four are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Michigan games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Oregon A 3:30 PM Tue, Dec 5 Indiana H 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Iowa A 4:30 PM Sat, Dec 16 Eastern Michigan H 2:30 PM Tue, Dec 19 Florida N 7:00 PM

