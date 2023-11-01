Michigan (4-5) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Sunday, December 10 at 4:30 PM ET, on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Upcoming Michigan games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Iowa A 4:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Eastern Michigan H 2:30 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Florida N 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 McNeese H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Minnesota H 9:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Penn State N 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Maryland A 7:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Ohio State H 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Illinois H 8:30 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Purdue A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Iowa H 5:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Michigan State A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Rutgers H 4:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Wisconsin H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Nebraska A 6:30 PM

Michigan's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Iowa Hawkeyes
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
  • Broadcast: BTN

Top Michigan players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Dug McDaniel 9 19.4 3.4 4.9 1.2 0.0 47.3% (62-131) 38.2% (21-55)
Olivier Nkamhoua 9 17.0 6.8 2.8 0.7 0.7 56.5% (61-108) 34.5% (10-29)
Terrance Williams II 9 10.8 4.4 1.1 0.9 0.4 43.1% (31-72) 38.6% (17-44)
Nimari Burnett 9 9.3 4.6 2.3 0.8 0.4 38.7% (29-75) 37.2% (16-43)
Will Tschetter 9 9.1 2.1 1.0 0.2 0.1 77.5% (31-40) 73.3% (11-15)

