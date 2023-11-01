Buy Tickets for Oakland Golden Grizzlies Basketball Games
Oakland (5-5) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, on the road against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.
If you're looking to go to see the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Oakland games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Oakland's next matchup information
- Opponent: Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: George Gervin GameAbove Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Oakland's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Oakland players
Shop for Oakland gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Trey Townsend
|10
|15.2
|7.4
|3.5
|1.6
|0.0
|42.0% (58-138)
|44.4% (4-9)
|Jack Gohlke
|10
|12.6
|4.7
|0.9
|1.1
|0.2
|33.3% (40-120)
|32.2% (37-115)
|Chris Conway
|10
|10.7
|3.5
|1.1
|0.4
|0.1
|55.3% (42-76)
|0.0% (0-5)
|Rocket Watts
|10
|8.7
|2.0
|2.0
|0.8
|0.0
|41.3% (31-75)
|25.9% (7-27)
|Isaiah Jones
|10
|6.7
|5.7
|1.7
|0.9
|0.1
|62.2% (28-45)
|33.3% (3-9)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.