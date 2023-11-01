Oakland (5-5) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, on the road against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Upcoming Oakland games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Eastern Michigan A 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Michigan State A 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Dayton A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Cleveland State A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Youngstown State A 2:30 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Milwaukee H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Green Bay H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Northern Kentucky H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 IUPUI A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Youngstown State H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Green Bay A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Milwaukee A 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Robert Morris H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Cleveland State H 1:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Northern Kentucky A 7:00 PM

Oakland's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Eastern Michigan Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: George Gervin GameAbove Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Oakland players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Trey Townsend 10 15.2 7.4 3.5 1.6 0.0 42.0% (58-138) 44.4% (4-9)
Jack Gohlke 10 12.6 4.7 0.9 1.1 0.2 33.3% (40-120) 32.2% (37-115)
Chris Conway 10 10.7 3.5 1.1 0.4 0.1 55.3% (42-76) 0.0% (0-5)
Rocket Watts 10 8.7 2.0 2.0 0.8 0.0 41.3% (31-75) 25.9% (7-27)
Isaiah Jones 10 6.7 5.7 1.7 0.9 0.1 62.2% (28-45) 33.3% (3-9)

