The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-4) will be at home against the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.

Upcoming Oakland games

Oakland's next matchup information

Opponent: Central Michigan Chippewas

Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Athletics Center O'rena

Top Oakland players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Markyia McCormick 7 14.1 1.6 1.7 0.4 0.0 37.9% (25-66) 41.5% (17-41) Linda van Schaik 7 11.0 4.4 1.7 1.4 0.4 38.8% (26-67) 31.4% (11-35) Brooke Daniels 7 10.4 5.9 3.3 2.3 0.1 34.7% (25-72) 0.0% (0-4) Alexis Johnson 7 8.0 3.3 0.9 1.4 0.4 41.5% (22-53) 36.4% (8-22) Maddy Skorupski 6 9.2 3.2 3.0 2.0 0.2 48.8% (21-43) 54.5% (6-11)

