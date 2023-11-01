Buy Tickets for Oakland Golden Grizzlies Women's Basketball Games
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-4) will be at home against the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.
Upcoming Oakland games
Oakland's next matchup information
- Opponent: Central Michigan Chippewas
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Athletics Center O'rena
Top Oakland players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Markyia McCormick
|7
|14.1
|1.6
|1.7
|0.4
|0.0
|37.9% (25-66)
|41.5% (17-41)
|Linda van Schaik
|7
|11.0
|4.4
|1.7
|1.4
|0.4
|38.8% (26-67)
|31.4% (11-35)
|Brooke Daniels
|7
|10.4
|5.9
|3.3
|2.3
|0.1
|34.7% (25-72)
|0.0% (0-4)
|Alexis Johnson
|7
|8.0
|3.3
|0.9
|1.4
|0.4
|41.5% (22-53)
|36.4% (8-22)
|Maddy Skorupski
|6
|9.2
|3.2
|3.0
|2.0
|0.2
|48.8% (21-43)
|54.5% (6-11)
