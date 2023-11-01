The Detroit Pistons (2-2) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The matchup airs on BSDET and ROOT Sports NW.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pistons vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and ROOT Sports NW

BSDET and ROOT Sports NW Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pistons Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Pistons (-4.5) 214.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Pistons put up 110.3 points per game (29th in league) while giving up 118.5 per outing last season (27th in NBA). They had a -674 scoring differential and were outscored by 8.2 points per game.

The Trail Blazers averaged 113.4 points per game last season (19th in the league) while giving up 117.4 per outing (23rd in the NBA). They had a -329 scoring differential overall and were outscored by four points per game.

The teams combined to score 223.7 points per game last season, 9.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams averaged 235.9 combined points per game last season, 21.4 more than the total for this matchup.

Detroit went 37-45-0 ATS last season.

Portland put together a 39-43-0 record against the spread last year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +50000 +25000 - Trail Blazers +50000 +25000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.