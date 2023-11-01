The Detroit Pistons (2-2) play the Portland Trail Blazers (1-3) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and ROOT Sports NW.

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pistons 109 - Trail Blazers 106

Pistons vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 4.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pistons (-3.3)

Pistons (-3.3) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



Over (214.5) Computer Predicted Total: 214.8

Pistons Performance Insights

The Pistons were the second-worst team in the league in points scored (110.3 per game) last season and fourth-worst in points allowed (118.5).

Detroit was 20th in the NBA in rebounds per game (42.4) and 22nd in rebounds allowed (44.7) last year.

Last season, the Pistons were fourth-worst in the NBA in assists at 23 per game.

Last season, Detroit was 25th in the NBA in turnovers committed (14.5 per game) and 19th in turnovers forced (12.9).

Last season, the Pistons were 20th in the league in 3-point makes (11.4 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (35.1%).

