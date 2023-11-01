Pistons vs. Trail Blazers November 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons (0-1) match up with the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The matchup airs on BSDET and ROOT Sports NW.
Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSDET, ROOT Sports NW
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jaden Ivey recorded 16.3 points last year, plus 3.9 boards and 5.2 assists.
- Killian Hayes averaged 10.3 points, 2.9 boards and 6.2 assists. He drained 37.7% of his shots from the field and 28.0% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.
- Jalen Duren's stats last season included 9.1 points, 8.9 boards and 1.1 assists per game. He made 64.8% of his shots from the field.
- Isaiah Stewart averaged 11.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He drained 44.2% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Alec Burks posted 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Deandre Ayton recorded 18.0 points, 1.7 assists and 10.0 rebounds last season.
- Jerami Grant collected 20.5 points last season, plus 2.4 assists and 4.5 boards.
- Anfernee Simons recorded 21.1 points last season, plus 4.1 assists and 2.6 boards.
- Malcolm Brogdon recorded 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Shaedon Sharpe collected 9.9 points, 1.2 assists and 3.0 boards.
Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pistons
|Trail Blazers
|110.3
|Points Avg.
|113.4
|118.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.4
|45.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|36.5%
