Pistons vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-2) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (1-3) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and ROOT Sports NW. The matchup has a point total of 214.5.
Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and ROOT Sports NW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pistons
|-4.5
|214.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- In 63 games last season, Detroit and its opponents went over 214.5 combined points.
- Detroit games had an average of 228.8 points last season, 14.3 more than the over/under for this game.
- Detroit covered 37 times in 82 games with a spread last season.
- Detroit put together a 2-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 50% of those games).
- The Pistons had a 2-1 record last year (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
- The Pistons have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this contest.
Pistons vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
|Pistons vs Trail Blazers Injury Report
|Pistons vs Trail Blazers Prediction
|Pistons vs Trail Blazers Odds/Over/Under
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Against the spread last year, the Pistons performed worse at home, covering 17 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
- In terms of point totals, the Pistons hit the over more consistently at home last year, as they exceeded the total 23 times in 41 opportunities (56.1%). In away games, they hit the over 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%).
- Last season the Pistons averaged 7.1 fewer points (110.3 per game) than the Trail Blazers conceded (117.4).
- Detroit went 15-3 versus the spread and 11-7 overall when scoring more than 117.4 points.
Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights (Last Season)
|Pistons
|Trail Blazers
|110.3
|113.4
|29
|19
|15-3
|22-5
|11-7
|20-7
|118.5
|117.4
|27
|23
|16-9
|12-7
|8-17
|13-6
