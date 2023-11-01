The Detroit Pistons (2-2) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (1-3) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and ROOT Sports NW. The matchup has a point total of 214.5.

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and ROOT Sports NW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pistons -4.5 214.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

In 63 games last season, Detroit and its opponents went over 214.5 combined points.

Detroit games had an average of 228.8 points last season, 14.3 more than the over/under for this game.

Detroit covered 37 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Detroit put together a 2-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 50% of those games).

The Pistons had a 2-1 record last year (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

The Pistons have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this contest.

Against the spread last year, the Pistons performed worse at home, covering 17 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

In terms of point totals, the Pistons hit the over more consistently at home last year, as they exceeded the total 23 times in 41 opportunities (56.1%). In away games, they hit the over 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%).

Last season the Pistons averaged 7.1 fewer points (110.3 per game) than the Trail Blazers conceded (117.4).

Detroit went 15-3 versus the spread and 11-7 overall when scoring more than 117.4 points.

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights (Last Season)

Pistons Trail Blazers 110.3 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 15-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 22-5 11-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 20-7 118.5 Points Allowed (PG) 117.4 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 16-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-7 8-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-6

