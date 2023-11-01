The Detroit Pistons (2-2) will be monitoring three players on the injury report heading into their Wednesday, November 1 game against the Portland Trail Blazers (1-3) at Little Caesars Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Calf Isaiah Livers PF Out Ankle Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Anfernee Simons: Out (Thumb), Robert Williams III: Out (Rest), Ishmail Wainright: Out (Calf)

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and ROOT Sports NW

