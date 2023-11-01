The Detroit Pistons (2-2) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (1-3) on November 1, 2023. The matchup airs on BSDET and ROOT Sports NW.

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Pistons vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons made 45.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.7 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers allowed to their opponents (49.1%).

In games Detroit shot higher than 49.1% from the field, it went 8-11 overall.

The Trail Blazers ranked 28th in rebounding in the NBA, the Pistons finished 20th.

Last year, the Pistons averaged 110.3 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 117.4 the Trail Blazers gave up.

When Detroit scored more than 117.4 points last season, it went 11-7.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Pistons performed better in home games last season, averaging 112.3 points per game, compared to 108.3 per game away from home.

Detroit gave up the same number of points at home and away from home (118.5) last year.

In home games, the Pistons drained 0.8 more treys per game (11.8) than on the road (11). They also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to when playing on the road (34.3%).

Pistons Injuries