Where to Get Sam LaPorta Lions Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
When you're rooting for Sam LaPorta and the Detroit Lions during their next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Get more details, along with LaPorta's recent stats and trends, below.
Head to Fanatics to buy all your Sam LaPorta and Lions jerseys and other gear!
Sam LaPorta 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|64
|47
|474
|194
|4
|10.1
Watch the Lions in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
LaPorta Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|5
|5
|39
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|6
|5
|63
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|11
|8
|84
|1
|Week 4
|@Packers
|5
|4
|56
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|4
|3
|47
|2
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|11
|4
|36
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|7
|6
|52
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|10
|8
|57
|1
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|5
|4
|40
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sam LaPorta's Next Game
- Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Bears -7.5
- Over/Under: 48 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.