The Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) will be at home against the Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 1:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

If you're looking to see the Western Michigan Broncos in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Western Michigan games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Youngstown State H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 UIC A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Cleveland State A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Aquinas (MI) H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 Miami (OH) A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Buffalo A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 9 Northern Illinois H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Ohio H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 16 Akron A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Bowling Green A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 23 Eastern Michigan H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Central Michigan H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 30 Toledo A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Ball State H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Feb 6 Kent State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Western Michigan's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Youngstown State Penguins
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: University Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Western Michigan's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Western Michigan players

Shop for Western Michigan gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Seth Hubbard 8 15.4 3.6 1.6 1.1 0.1 39.8% (47-118) 37.0% (20-54)
Owen Lobsinger 8 8.6 5.8 0.8 0.5 0.3 43.6% (24-55) 33.3% (11-33)
Titus Wright 8 8.1 5.6 0.9 0.6 0.6 63.6% (28-44) -
Jefferson Monegro 8 7.6 2.5 3.1 0.9 0.3 41.5% (17-41) 25.0% (3-12)
B. Artis White 6 7.5 3.0 2.2 0.8 0.0 39.5% (17-43) 33.3% (7-21)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.