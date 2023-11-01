The Western Michigan Broncos women (4-4) will next be in action at home against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, on Sunday, December 17 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Western Michigan games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 17 Purdue Fort Wayne H 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Notre Dame A 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Ball State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Bowling Green A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Toledo A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Miami (OH) H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Ohio H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Buffalo A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Akron H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Central Michigan A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Eastern Michigan A 7:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Kent State A 7:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Northern Illinois A 12:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Miami (OH) A 1:00 PM
Wed, Feb 21 Eastern Michigan H 7:00 PM

Western Michigan's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons
  • Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: University Arena

Top Western Michigan players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kaitlyn Zarycki 8 16.3 5.3 3.1 2.1 0.4 44.6% (45-101) 25.0% (5-20)
Maggie Stutelberg 8 12.3 3.6 0.8 1.1 0.5 42.5% (31-73) 45.8% (27-59)
Hannah Spitzley 7 9.1 3.1 0.1 1.3 0.3 46.2% (24-52) 38.1% (8-21)
Alli Carlson 8 6.5 2.8 3.4 0.8 0.1 32.8% (21-64) 17.6% (3-17)
Kaiden Glenn 8 4.1 1.5 0.4 0.5 0.0 59.1% (13-22) 50.0% (7-14)

