Should you bet on Alex DeBrincat to find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings and the Florida Panthers go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

DeBrincat has scored in five of 10 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

On the power play, DeBrincat has accumulated three goals and two assists.

DeBrincat averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.1%.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Panthers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.