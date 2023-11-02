Should you bet on Alex DeBrincat to find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings and the Florida Panthers go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

  • DeBrincat has scored in five of 10 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
  • On the power play, DeBrincat has accumulated three goals and two assists.
  • DeBrincat averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.1%.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

