Cade Cunningham could make a big impact for the Detroit Pistons on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Cunningham tallied 30 points and four assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 110-101 loss against the Trail Blazers.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Cunningham, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-125)

Over 22.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+122)

Over 4.5 (+122) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-102)

Over 6.5 (-102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+150)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 112.5 points per contest last year made the Pelicans the eighth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Pelicans were fifth in the league last season, conceding 41.8 per game.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans conceded 24.9 per game last season, ranking them eighth in the league.

Allowing 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Pelicans were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.