Will Christian Fischer Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 2?
Can we count on Christian Fischer lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fischer stats and insights
- Fischer is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
- Fischer has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Panthers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.