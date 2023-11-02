On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings go head to head against the Florida Panthers. Is Daniel Sprong going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Sprong stats and insights

  • In three of 10 games this season, Sprong has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
  • Sprong has no points on the power play.
  • Sprong averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

