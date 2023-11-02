On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings go head to head against the Florida Panthers. Is Daniel Sprong going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Sprong stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Sprong has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Sprong has no points on the power play.

Sprong averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Panthers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

