Will Dylan Larkin score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Larkin stats and insights

Larkin has scored in four of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.

He has three goals on the power play, and also seven assists.

Larkin averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

