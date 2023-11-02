The Detroit Pistons, Isaiah Stewart included, face off versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Stewart tallied 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in his previous game, which ended in a 110-101 loss against the Trail Blazers.

If you'd like to place a bet on Stewart's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-130)

Over 11.5 (-130) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (+108)

Over 9.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+176)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pelicans gave up 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the NBA.

On the boards, the Pelicans allowed 41.8 rebounds per contest last season, fifth in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans were ranked eighth in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 24.9 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Pelicans were ranked 12th in the league last year, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2022 30 10 4 1 2 0 0

