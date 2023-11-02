Will J.T. Compher Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 2?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Florida Panthers. Is J.T. Compher going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Compher stats and insights
- Compher has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Compher averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.