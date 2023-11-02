Killian Hayes and the Detroit Pistons hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on November 1, Hayes put up three steals in a 110-101 loss versus the Trail Blazers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Hayes' performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+102)

Over 8.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-122)

Over 2.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-147)

Over 3.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-200)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the league last year, giving up 112.5 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Pelicans were fifth in the league last season, conceding 41.8 per contest.

The Pelicans were the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 24.9.

In terms of three-point defense, the Pelicans were ranked 12th in the NBA last year, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Killian Hayes vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 30 17 2 6 3 0 2 12/7/2022 32 17 6 12 1 0 2

