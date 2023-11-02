Lucas Raymond and the Detroit Red Wings will play the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Raymond in the Red Wings-Panthers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Lucas Raymond vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Raymond Season Stats Insights

Raymond's plus-minus this season, in 16:13 per game on the ice, is +5.

Raymond has a goal in three of 10 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Raymond has recorded a point in a game five times this season over 10 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Raymond has posted an assist in a game three times this season in 10 games played, including multiple assists once.

Raymond's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Raymond has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Raymond Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 10 Games 3 8 Points 2 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

