Will Michael Rasmussen Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 2?
Can we anticipate Michael Rasmussen lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings face off with the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Rasmussen stats and insights
- Rasmussen has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
- Rasmussen has no points on the power play.
- He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Panthers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
